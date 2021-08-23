One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines to arrive in Jamaica on Monday

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica's coronavirus vaccine stock is to be further boosted with the expected arrival on Monday night of the first shipment of one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The news was disclosed by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, in a tweet on Monday morning.

"J&J vaccines arriving tonight. This represents our first significant shipment of a single dose vaccine and the first tranche of almost 1.9 million doses of J&J purchased by the Jamaican Government," wrote Tufton.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith had said in an interview with Nationwide Radio that 115,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were expected to arrive in the island Monday.

Jamaica's inoculation drive has been aided in recent weeks with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of different brands of the vaccine.

Last month, the United Kingdom donated 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, while over 208,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines were donated by the United States last week.

The donation of the latter has resulted in vaccination of children 12 years and older, a move that is expected to lead to the reopening of face-to-face classes later in the school year.