One-year-old girl shot, man killed in gun attack on Hanover Street

One-year-old girl shot, man killed in gun attack on Hanover StreetMonday, December 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A one-year-old girl was shot and injured while a man was killed at a premises on Hanover Street in Kingston on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Anthony Campbell, otherwise called 'Ants Man', a labourer of Hanover Street.
Police informed that the toddler is hospitalised in stable condition at this time.
Reports from the Kingston Central police are that about 1:30 am, residents heard explosions and alerted them.
On their arrival, the lawmen found Campbell lying on a bed inside his house with gunshot wounds, while the baby was found suffering from bullet wounds.
Both injured persons were assisted to the hospital where Campbell was pronounced dead and the child admitted.
Investigations are ongoing.
