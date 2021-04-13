One US patient dies, another critical after J&J vaccine – official

One US patient dies, another critical after J&J vaccine – officialTuesday, April 13, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — One US patient died from blood clotting complications after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine while another is in critical condition, a senior scientist for the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
Overall, six women aged between 18 to 48 developed a rare form of brain blood clotting with low blood platelets between six and 13 days after receiving the shot.
"One case was fatal, and one patient is in critical condition," Peter Marks said in a call with reporters.
Marks drew a link with a similar disorder seen in Europe after people received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also based on adenovirus vector technology.
The illness is thought to derive from a rare immune response to the vaccines that triggers the activation of clots.
Anne Schuchat, a senior official with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, added that the risk was very low for people who had received the vaccine a month or more ago.
"For people who recently got the vaccine within the last couple of weeks, they should be aware to look for any symptoms.
"If you've received a vaccine and develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider," she added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy