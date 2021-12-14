One additional COVID-19 death, 41 new cases

One additional COVID-19 death, 41 new casesTuesday, December 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Jamaica has reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
This brings the total number of cases to 91,843 and the death toll to 2,429.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said a 96-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, who died on December 7, is the latest fatality.
Of the 41 newly reported cases there were 19 females and 22 males with ages ranging from two to 94 years.
The cases were recorded in St Mary (11), St Ann (nine), St Catherine (six), Kingston and St Andrew (four), Westmoreland (three), Trelawny, St James (two each), Clarendon, Hanover, Manchester, St Elizabeth (one each).
The country also recorded 76 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,567.
