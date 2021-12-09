One additional death, 23 new COVID cases reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported the death of a 91-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew as Jamaica's latest COVID-19 related death.

This brings the country's virus toll to 2,416.

Also on Thursday, the country reported 23 new COVID cases, bringing the number of cases to 91,601.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 14 females and nine males with ages ranging from three months to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in St Thomas (six), Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine (five each), St James (four), Westmoreland, St Elizabeth and Hanover (one each).

The country also recorded 50 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,310.