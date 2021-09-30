One dead, four injured in St James 5-vehicle collision

ST JAMES, Jamaica — One man is dead and four others injured after a five-vehicle collision on the Rose Hall main road in St James on Wednesday.

Dead is 53-year-old Lincoln Blake, a vendor of Wellington Street, Falmouth in Trelawny.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that Blake was driving a Toyota Town Ace van along the Rose Hall main road towards Montego Bay about 6:20 pm. On reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly swerved to avoid a collision with a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, which reportedly stopped suddenly. Blake's vehicle subsequently collided with a Mack cement mixer motor truck that was travelling in another lane, then the left section of the Nissan motor car.

The Toyota Town Ace which Blake was driving and the Mack cement truck both climbed a median before entering opposite lanes of traffic where they collided with a Toyota Coaster minibus and a Toyota Corolla motor car before overturning.

The police were summoned and five injured people were transported to hospital where Blake was pronounced dead. The others were admitted.

The driver of the Nissan AD Wagon motor car, with which Blake was initially trying to avoid a collision, reportedly fled the scene of the accident. The police are asking that the individual immediately report to the Barrett Town or the nearest police station.