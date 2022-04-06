One dead, three injured in latest shooting spree in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — One man is dead and three others injured in Montego Bay, St James after the latest shooting spree.

The incident occurred about 10:30 Tuesday night in Lilliput.

The dead man has been identified as 35-year-old Shane McKenzie of Bob Man Hill in the area.

Police reports indicate that McKenzie was among a group of people at a sports bar in his neighbourhood when two men entered and began shooting. Four people were shot and were taken to hospital. McKenzie was later pronounced dead.

This is the parish's most recent shooting spree by armed men.

On March 29, in a section of the Rose Heights community dubbed Matches Lane, 22-year-old Jevauhn Dove, 20-year-old Kirk Taylor and Roman Warlock were shot and killed by unknown assailants who began shooting as the men sat by the side of the road.

Just a few days before, on March 26, three men died after men armed with high powered weapons wreaked havoc in the Warrica Drive community in Norwood. Twenty-two-year-old Damion Minto and 24-year-old Lenroy Martin were fatally shot. Delano Spence, who has been identified as one of the attackers, was also killed. The police recovered 50 spent shells from the scene.

There was also the chilling murder of three siblings in the Irwin Heights community on March 9 after gunmen invaded their home and shot them. Eleven-year-old Peta-Gaye Cooke and her twin brothers Jevaughn and Jevaughnie Stewart were killed during the assault.

These shootings have been of major concern for the police and they have contributed to the Area One division leading the country in terms of murders committed since the start of the year. St James is among the parishes in Area One.