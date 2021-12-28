One man charged following gun seizure in Trench Town

One man charged following gun seizure in Trench TownTuesday, December 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – One man has been charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on 9th street in Trench Town on Monday, December 27.
Charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 24-year-old Raymond Sylvester, otherwise called 'Prince'.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 5:45 pm, a team was on patrol in the area when they observed Sylvester with a handgun.
On their approach, he threw the firearm onto a nearby premises before attempting to flee the area.
He was accosted, the premises was searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol and eight 9mm cartridges were recovered.
Investigations are ongoing.
