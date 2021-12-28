One man charged following gun seizure in Trench Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica – One man has been charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on 9th street in Trench Town on Monday, December 27.



Charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 24-year-old Raymond Sylvester, otherwise called 'Prince'.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 5:45 pm, a team was on patrol in the area when they observed Sylvester with a handgun.

On their approach, he threw the firearm onto a nearby premises before attempting to flee the area.

He was accosted, the premises was searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol and eight 9mm cartridges were recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.