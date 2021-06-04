One man dead, three in custody in Clarendon

One man dead, three in custody in ClarendonFriday, June 04, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — One man is dead and three others have been taken into custody for questioning by the Clarendon police after they were picked up by a team on patrol in this community Thursday night.
According to assistant superintendent of police in Clarendon, Eudene Downey, the police, acting on intelligence, were making inquiries in the Mineral Heights Housing Scheme in the vicinity of Iron Drive. They approached four men as the nightly curfew started.
According to the police report, the men were accosted and one of them pulled a firearm and pointed it at the lawmen.
“The police neutralised the threat and later recovered two 9mm pistols from his person. The man was taken to May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 27-year-old Kevaughn Salmon, otherwise called Siver,” said Downey.
Two cars were recovered, both with licence plates that were not registered to the vehicles on which they were displayed, the police said.
Two of the three men who remain in custody are from addresses outside of the parish, the police added.
