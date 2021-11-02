One man killed, 3 injured in Manchester car crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — One man was killed and three others injured following a collision on the Richmond main road in Manchester yesterday, Monday, November 1.

Dead is 26-year-old Jaheme Reid, of a Chudleigh Housing Scheme address in the parish.

The police said that a Honda Fit motor car was travelling along the roadway about 11:15 pm, when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a concrete structure and overturned.

The police were called and all four occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital, where Reid was pronounced dead.

The others were admitted.