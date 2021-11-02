One man killed, 3 injured in Manchester car crash

One man killed, 3 injured in Manchester car crashTuesday, November 02, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — One man was killed and three others injured following a collision on the Richmond main road in Manchester yesterday, Monday, November 1.
Dead is 26-year-old Jaheme Reid, of a Chudleigh Housing Scheme address in the parish.
The police said that a Honda Fit motor car was travelling along the roadway about 11:15 pm, when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a concrete structure and overturned.
The police were called and all four occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital, where Reid was pronounced dead.
The others were admitted.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy