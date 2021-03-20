One of three arrested after shooting at man

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested one of three men who allegedly opened fire on a man in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 in January.

The other two men are still being sought by the police.

Charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 37-year-old Robert Mead, otherwise called 'Carthy', a farmer of the community.

According to the police, a man was standing at a shop when Mead and two other gunmen fired several shots at him. The man, however, managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

The incident took place about 3:30 pm on Wednesday, January 6.

The police said an investigation was launched and Mead was subsequently arrested during an operation. He was charged yesterday.