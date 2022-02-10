One of two wards attempting to escape Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre shot by guard

One of two juveniles who were being held at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston was shot and injured by a sentry officer on Thursday after an escape attempt.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that, based on the account of an assistant staff officer at the institution, the juveniles allegedly broke out of their dormitories around 5:45 am.

One of them reportedly scaled a wall and was shot by a sentry officer. A police team nearby was alerted by the shots fired and the attempted escapee was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The second juvenile did not get far. He was caught on the compound.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation.