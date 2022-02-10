One of two wards attempting to escape Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre shot by guard

One of two wards attempting to escape Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre shot by guardThursday, February 10, 2022
|
One of two juveniles who were being held at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston was shot and injured by a sentry officer on Thursday after an escape attempt.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that, based on the account of an assistant staff officer at the institution, the juveniles allegedly broke out of their dormitories around 5:45 am.
One of them reportedly scaled a wall and was shot by a sentry officer. A police team nearby was alerted by the shots fired and the attempted escapee was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The second juvenile did not get far. He was caught on the compound.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy