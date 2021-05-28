One virus fatality as Jamaica records 108 new COVID cases

One virus fatality as Jamaica records 108 new COVID casesFriday, May 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 108 new cases of the COVID-19 and one virus fatality yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,288 and the death toll to 936.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest death is a 79-year-old male from St Ann. Another death was also reported under investigation.
Meanwhile, the new virus cases consist of 61 females and 47 males with ages ranging from two years to 84 years.
The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (31), St James (17), Kingston and St Andrew (16), St Ann (13), Portland (seven), Manchester (six), St Mary (six), Clarendon (four), Trelawny (four), St Thomas (two), and Westmoreland (two).
The ministry also reported 175 recoveries pushing the total virus recoveries to 24,703. There are 22,279 active cases of the virus on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
