Online sales for tickets to Reggae Boyz/US November 16 qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Football fans wishing to be inside the National Stadium to watch Jamaica's World Cup qualifier against the United States on November 16 will have to purchase tickets through an online portal.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie said the portal, called the Events Authorisation System, will be activated at 7:00 am on Wednesday, November 3, and will accept applications on a first-come-first-serve basis.

He emphasised that only someone – 18 years and older — with proof of being fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus at least two weeks before the match day will be approved to purchase a ticket.

Though the National Stadium has a seating capacity of roughly 28,000, only 5000 tickets will be sold as part of government's efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

Jamaica Football Federation President, Michael Ricketts, said 4000 bleachers tickets ($2000 each) and 1000 grandstand tickets ($7700 each) will be available for purchase.

Up to October 23, health ministry data showed just over 360,000 people in Jamaica had been fully vaccinated.

In the Reggae Boyz's two previous home qualifiers — which were contested behind closed doors as per government protocols — they lost 0-3 to Panama and ended 0-0 with Canada.

The Jamaicans are sixth in the eight-team final round of Concacaf qualifying with five points from six matches.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of the United States (11), Canada (10), and Panama (eight) Costa Rica (six), El Salvador (five); and Honduras (three).

The teams in the round-robin, home-and-away format are vying for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

Sanjay Myers