Only 11 nurses at Cornwall Regional Hospital remain off the job

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The majority of nurses at Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) who had called in sick on Wednesday are back on the job.

On Wednesday, several public sector nurses stayed off the job islandwide as a form of protest over concerns they have about salary negotiations and working conditions.

Over 33 nurses called in sick at CRH, which is one of the largest hospitals in Jamaica. However, there has been a notable improvement at the institution with only 13 calling in sick Thursday.

The clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr Delroy Fray said the 13 who are off the job are genuinely sick.

"Yes, there is improvement today at Cornwall. Yesterday, somewhere between 33 and 40 didn't come and today, only 13 but those 13 reported to the staff clinic with genuine ailment," stated Fray, adding "I don't think there is any industrial action going on from what I have heard now."

On Wednesday, 11 nurses did not turn up for work at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland. Similarly, three did not show up at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover and the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.

Fray said he was not in receipt of reports, as yet, from the other three hospitals under the supervision of the WRHA. However, according to the senior officer, "I suspect we are back to our normal level, how we used to operate."

Besides, some 27 nurses who were exposed to the COVID-19 virus at the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Monday, remain in quarantine, he said.

Anthony Lewis