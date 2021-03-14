Only health care workers, members of the JCF & JDF should turn up at vaccination centres, MOH says

Only health care workers, members of the JCF & JDF should turn up at vaccination centres, MOH saysSunday, March 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following reports of crowds descending on vaccination centres asking to be inoculated, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that beginning today until Friday, March 19, only health care workers and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
''Persons who are not in these categories should not present themselves at any vaccination sites across the island,'' the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry announced yesterday that over the next two weeks, its primary focus will be to have health care workers and members of the JDF and JCF vaccinated.
