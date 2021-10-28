Only vaccinated people can attend events hosted by public sector entities- Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is advising that only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend events being hosted by public-sector entities.

“These events that are held by public entities are to be controlled events, meaning that the space within which the event is kept, all the protocols must be observed, but it is not a free-access space and the reason for that is that attendance at these events must be for the vaccinated only,” he said.

The prime minister, who was making a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 26), noted that this is part of new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In this order, public-sector entities that are putting on events must first determine the vaccination of those they are inviting to attend,” he said.

In addition, Holness reminded that these public-entity events are limited to a maximum of 50 people in physical attendance.

In the meantime, the prime minister advised that as a precursor to returning to work, permanent secretaries and heads of agencies must put in place measures to ascertain the vaccination status of staff in the public sector to facilitate risk assessment and planning.

“The permanent secretaries are now directed that they must determine the vaccination status of the workers in their charge and this is to help us now plan for the endemic stage of the management of the disease,” Holness said.

The existing work-from-home directive in the public sector remains in place until December 9, 2021.