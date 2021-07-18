Opposition Senator disagrees with 'rosy picture' of economy painted by Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Sports, Senator Gabriela Morris, has disagreed with what she says is the “rosy picture” of the economy and state of affairs in Jamaica, which has been painted by many of the government senators.

Morris voiced her disagreement on Friday as she made her contribution to the 2021/2022 State of the Nation debate in the Senate. She argued that young people have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the economy.

“I rise at a time when the state of the nation, for the ordinary Jamaican is troubling. From rising crime, gas prices, food costs, educational uncertainty, a health crisis, and an economic downturn,” said Morris as she began her presentation.

Continuing, she said, “The country faces so many threats to its ability to continue. At the core of these prevailing crises, the crushing impact on our youth cannot be understated. And so, while strides have been made, we cannot rest on our laurels for there is still so much to accomplish if we truly want to make Jamaica the place to live, work, raise families and do business”.

Morris told the Senate that the harsh reality is that the impact of Covid-19 on the labour market has disproportionately affected young people, especially those under the age of 34.

She pointed to data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) released this month regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Jamaican labour market. These show that approximately 21.06 per cent or 35,900 individuals between the ages of 14 and 24 lost employment at the height of the pandemic.

“This was even more acute among the 25 to 34-year-old age category which lost 42,300 jobs. The report highlights that this age group suffered the greatest decline in employment across the labour force,” Morris observed.

She noted further that cumulatively, the under-35 age group lost 78,200 jobs.

“Even more chilling, according to the STATIN Labour Force Indicators, (is that) the youth unemployment rate has risen to 24 per cent, an increase of over five per cent from last year”.

Morris admitted that while the job losses can be blamed on the pandemic, “The way we improve this reality is not merely to reconstruct the pre-2020 economy with its many economic disadvantages for young people, but to create a truly 21st-century economy focused more on technology, skills training, and vocational courses”.

The Opposition spokesperson told her Senate colleagues that “…Without equivocation or fear of contradiction, I am sure we can all agree that the pandemic has been devastating for the economic and social life of many Jamaicans. I have witnessed lives destroyed by its direct and indirect consequences. However, Mr President, I am hopeful.

I am hopeful that like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, we will move forward. I have also observed the resilience of our people, in particular, our youth who have harnessed the opportunities in the crisis to start new businesses, learn and hone new skills and diversify their streams of income”.

According to Morris, it was important that discussions around the country’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19 are not limited to returning to life as it was before the pandemic.

Rather, Morris said those discussions should be extended to exploit the opportunities the pandemic has created, learn from the lessons taught “and above all revolutionise our thinking to not merely recover but to thrive”.