Opposition blasts Gov't over its handling of COVID-19 crisis

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding says the country has been enduring the worst disaster of its lifetime as his party expressed alarm at the rising COVID-19 cases and the exceptionally high cost of living.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over 1,300 lives in Jamaica,” Golding said as he lamented that the daily positivity rate is higher than ever and medical staff and hospitals are overwhelmed.

Golding, who was speaking at a PNP press conference in Kingston on Friday, chided the government for resisting numerous calls to convene a “genuinely national response”, which he said, is necessary in the face of the “unprecedented crisis”.

He claimed that the National Disaster Risk Management Council has not met once since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Opposition last week made several recommendations to halt or reverse the uptick in COVID-19 cases, which included taking vaccination sites to local community centres and allowing for private doctors to administer vaccinations.

The Opposition leader called for a “comprehensive programme of relief” for the hungry, the poor and the vulnerable across Jamaica, who he said, are looking to the government for help.

And turning to the seven no-movement days announced by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness last night, Golding again expressed concern for the most vulnerable in the society, stressing that “something must be done for them”.

Opposition spokesman on finance and planning Julian Robinson pointed out that food, gas, hardware and construction prices are the highest they have ever been.

He called for provisions to be made for individuals who are struggling or who will lose income over the no-movement days.

Meanwhile, Opposition spokesperson on health and wellness Dr Morais Guy noted that there are over 900 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the island.

He lamented that many of the patients are on chairs and on the grounds of the hospitals seeking treatment for the virus, "even during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace." He warned that “we cannot go back” to the situation we faced during the second wave of COVID-19 infections as he reflected on reports of low oxygen supplies and other severe inadequacies reported within the health system.

Dr Guy called on the public to take advantage of current vaccine supply, pointing out that members of the Opposition in both the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament, have been vaccinated. He said this signals the seriousness with which the Opposition is approaching COVID-19 containment and its support for the national vaccination efforts, contrary to what has been said.