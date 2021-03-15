Opposition calls for audit into breach of COVID vaccination programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling for the Auditor General to conduct an audit into the Government's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the island.

The Opposition party said the audit is to ascertain if satisfactory procedures have been established by the Government and to examine the records as to those who have received the vaccine, in order to indicate the nature and extent of the recently reported procedural breaches.

Vaccination of essential health workers and the elderly began across the island last Wednesday, following the arrival of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca brand of vaccine from India.

The PNP said, over the last several days, it has noted reports of breaches in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout programme.

Pointing to media statements, the party said “more troubling developments are emerging that powerful interests and their relatives are being given jabs with little transparency over the selection process”.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has since confirmed that these breaches have occurred.

“It is apparent that citizens without appointments and who were not within the priority group for vaccination, were nevertheless permitted to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

“Well-thinking Jamaicans are offended by the reported breaches of the announced protocols in the rollout of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Programme,” said the Opposition.

It argued that these breaches violate the principles of efficiency, equity and transparency on which the government had promised that the vaccination programme would be based.

“They also undermine the Government's stated objectives of, 'protecting the integrity of the healthcare system and infrastructure for the continuity of essential services, and reducing severe morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19,” it continued.

The party also repeated calls for the Government to take a collaborative approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan.