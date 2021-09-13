Opposition calls for new initiatives to fight violent crime

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People’s National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to develop new initiatives and bring new energy to the fight against violent crime.

In a statement released on Monday, the opposition stated that the call comes against the backdrop of the statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in its weekly year-to-date Serious & Violent Crimes Review.

“The statistics provide a failing grade for the Government’s performance in the fight against crime over the last year,” Shadow Minister of National Security, Peter Bunting stated.

The Review showed that between January 1 and September 11 this year, there have been 991 murders recorded in Jamaica, an increase of 94 (or 10.5 per cent) when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

The deterioration was punctuated by the 18 murders which took place in a 48-hour period on the weekend, including the horrific quadruple murder that has left the community of Havana Heights in Clarendon traumatised.

Further analysis of the JCF Statistics show a 32 per cent increase in murders in four inner-city divisions – St Andrew South and Kingston Divisions.

In contrast, the year-to-date arrests for murder are down by 11 per cent and the clear up rates continue to be low.

“The data shows that greater resources need to be allocated to building the intelligence gathering and investigative capabilities of the Police,” said Bunting.

The Opposition also reiterated its call for increased social interventions and social investments in disadvantaged communities as the only long-term solution to controlling the epidemic of violence.