Opposition calls for new initiatives to fight violent crime

Opposition calls for new initiatives to fight violent crimeMonday, September 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People’s National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to develop new initiatives and bring new energy to the fight against violent crime.
In a statement released on Monday, the opposition stated that the call comes against the backdrop of the statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in its weekly year-to-date Serious & Violent Crimes Review.
“The statistics provide a failing grade for the Government’s performance in the fight against crime over the last year,” Shadow Minister of National Security, Peter Bunting stated.
The Review showed that between January 1 and September 11 this year, there have been 991 murders recorded in Jamaica, an increase of 94 (or 10.5 per cent) when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.
The deterioration was punctuated by the 18 murders which took place in a 48-hour period on the weekend, including the horrific quadruple murder that has left the community of Havana Heights in Clarendon traumatised.
Further analysis of the JCF Statistics show a 32 per cent increase in murders in four inner-city divisions – St Andrew South and Kingston Divisions.
In contrast, the year-to-date arrests for murder are down by 11 per cent and the clear up rates continue to be low.
“The data shows that greater resources need to be allocated to building the intelligence gathering and investigative capabilities of the Police,” said Bunting.
The Opposition also reiterated its call for increased social interventions and social investments in disadvantaged communities as the only long-term solution to controlling the epidemic of violence.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy