Opposition calls on Gov't to ensure adequate social, psychological support for students

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Spokesperson on Education and Training Dr Angela Brown Burke has expressed concern about the high level of violence in schools which she says has escalated since the return of face-to-face interactions.

In recent weeks, videos of students involved in fights and violent activities in schools flooded social media, the most recent resulted in the death of a 16-year-old student at William Knibb High.

“Yet another violent incident in our schools has resulted in the death of young Khamal Hall. The Opposition is extending condolences to his family, friends and other members of the school fraternity who are mourning his loss,” Brown Burke said.

The Opposition Spokesperson said while a lot of the focus has been placed on the learning loss suffered by children as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social and emotional loss suffered must also be taken into consideration.

She called on the Government to “ensure that schools have access to an adequate number of counsellors, psychologists, nurses, social workers and other resources to ensure that the support needed by students is available.”

She also stated that rehabilitating students into normal school activities is posing a challenge to teachers and school staff.

“Teachers have been telling us that it is taking a very long time to settle children back into learning because of the behaviours that they have been displaying,” said Dr Brown Burke, while explaining that it is important to establish a formal and coordinated programme to deal with behavioural issues which she says may become a hindrance to learning.

“The current level of violence in schools is not a local issue but a pervasive systemic issue, which may have been exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

She noted that what is required of the Government is an analysis of the emerging data and a formulation of a response that is culturally appropriate to cauterise the violence.

She stressed that an urgent response is needed, considering the level of family and community violence in society.

