Opposition condemns ‘rampant criminality’ after cop killed

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Shadow Minister of National Security, Senator Peter Bunting has condemned Friday’s murder of a police corporal in Papine, St Andrew, noting that the Opposition rejects what he called “rampant criminality’ across the island.

Corporal Devon Thomas was shot dead at a bar about 8:35pm.

In a statement Saturday, Bunting said, “The wanton taking of lives, including those of law enforcement officers, signals that criminals have neither regard for the sanctity of life nor respect for authority.

“The recent spike in murders has now reached the JCF,” he continued, adding that “The Opposition rejects this rampant criminality and reaffirms its commitment to working with the Government to formulate strategies that can put criminals behind bars and bring some peace and order to society.”

Bunting further stated that Thomas lost his life at the hands of callous and cowardly criminals who attacked him whilst off duty at a local bar and by all accounts, Thomas was a fearless crime fighter who served the JCF and his country with distinction.

He stated that the Opposition grieved with the colleagues of Thomas while he assured them of the party’s full support. He also expressed condolences to Thomas’ family.

“Notwithstanding the risks, we know you will re-double the efforts to serve and protect the nation, and to bring the killers of Corporal Thomas to justice,” Bunting finished.

According to the Opposition, reports are that neither the particulars of the gunmen nor the vehicle which transported them have yet been identified by the authorities.

Against the background, the Opposition is urging anyone with information that may help to apprehend the murderers of Thomas to report it to the police or through a trusted intermediary such as Crime Stop.