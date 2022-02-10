Opposition disappointed at Gov't's 'haphazard approach' to the reopening of the sporting sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica: The Opposition People's National Party (PNP), is again registering its disappointment with what it says is the “unequal and haphazard approach to the reopening of the sporting sector.”

In a release, the PNP shared that they believe the Government continues to ignore the pleas of the Opposition and other stakeholders, and insists on making decisions that do not serve the best interest of the industry.”

In their statement, the Opposition pointed out that “while the announcement that 10,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the upcoming Gibson Relays is a welcomed decision, it is a slap in the face to players, spectators and all members of the football fraternity, who were banned from attending the World Cup Qualifiers just days ago.”

“We raised concerns in January, prior to the qualifying matches, and have been calling for equitable treatment across the industry. Data coming from the USA - Jamaica match in 2021, confirms that once proper facilities and protocols are in place, spectators can safely attend sporting events,” said Opposition Shadow Minister of Youth and Sports, Senator Gabriela Morris. “Other countries have found ways to safely stage sporting events, and the Jamaican government must dig deeper to institute appropriate measures that will ensure the survival and viability of the industry.”

With that said, the Opposition shared that it is “entreating the Government to consult empirical data when making decisions that affect the lives and livelihoods of athletes and those who earn from the sector,” adding that while they agree that “proper protocols are needed to respond to the existing challenges of Covid-19, the Government must be fair and balanced in its decision making and place greater emphasis on supporting all our athletes as we learn to live with Covid-19.”

The Opposition is again asking that the Government establish a committee, comprised of key stakeholders within the sporting industry, that should be consulted on major decisions pertaining to the sector.