Opposition disappointed spectators not allowed at World Cup qualifiers

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Sports, Senator Gabriela Morris is expressing disappointment at the Government's decision to prohibit spectators from the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Mexico, and possibly Costa Rica.

Against the backdrop of less restrictive curfew hours, Senator Morris maintains that the World Cup Qualifiers present an opportunity to revive the industry while ensuring that the Reggae Boyz get the support that they need.

In a news release, Morris shared that, “while I understand and agree that health and safety must be prioritised, overwhelming evidence exists to suggest that spectators who are vaccinated can attend matches in small numbers”.

She argued that the National Stadium, which has a capacity of around 30,000, can safely facilitate at least 5,000 patrons.

“With proper protocols in place, allowing spectators to attend the match would represent a good start in restoring some semblance of normalcy for citizens,” she said.

The opposition senator is of the view that allowances must be made for vaccinated Jamaicans to enjoy some freedoms.

“Restoring certain liberties to the vaccinated population is effective in mitigating vaccine hesitancy and encouraging inoculation. The government has signaled that we must learn to live with Covid-19 and experts have suggested that despite the threat from Omicron, controlled gatherings in outdoor spaces as large as the National Stadium can be facilitated safely,” she said.

Morris expressed that immunisation is the most important instrument to sustainably contain the virus and is encouraging all Jamaicans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.