Opposition leader to participate in events to commemorate Royal visit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition leader, Mark Golding, has shared that given his constitutional office, he will be present at the events scheduled by the Government of Jamaica during the visit of the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge.

In a release, Golding said that he has been invited to participate in various events during the Royal visit including the Duke and Duchess' arrival at the airport, a visit to his constituency and a state dinner.

“It is in the interests of the Jamaican people that the Opposition be present and able to make our views on these fundamental issues known to the Royals. Constructive dialogue is the best way to move this process forward, and attending these events provides an opportunity for this," Golding said. “The issues at hand are not about current personalities, but rather about the imperative of a principled reckoning with the past, and I intend to directly communicate our position on these issues.”

The Opposition also revealed that it has been consistent in repeatedly calling on the Government to commence and diligently pursue (with bipartisan support) the constitutional process for Jamaica to become a republic by replacing the British monarch with a Jamaican as our Head of State.

Indicating that it is aware of planned protests during the Royal visit, the Opposition says it fully supports calls for the British monarch to "make an authentic and profound apology for the role played by their family in the Slave Trade, chattel slavery and the plantation system, and also for a public acknowledgement that they benefited from it."

The Opposition says it agrees that "such an apology and acknowledgement would be an appropriate way for the British Monarchy to commence the process of atonement for their role in this aspect of our history."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit Jamaica from March 22 to March 24.

According to King's House, the official visit forms part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary (platinum jubilee) of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's Independence.