Opposition saddened by loss of lives in Israel-Palestine conflict

Opposition saddened by loss of lives in Israel-Palestine conflictSunday, May 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Junior Opposition Spokesperson, Christopher Henry, says the People’s National Party (PNP) has noted with deep concern the violence between Israel and Palestine and is saddened by the loss of lives and displacement of people.
In a statement today, Henry said: “The Opposition condemns all acts of violence and violations of human rights. We call on the two sides in this conflict to work towards a de-escalation of the tension and a quick ceasefire. We encourage the parties to pursue meaningful dialogue and understanding and call on the United Nations (UN) to help in the restoration of calm in the region.”
The PNP added that it has always and will continue to support a two state solution for long term peace.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today also called for an immediate end to the outbreak of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence, warning that the fighting could plunge the region into an "uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis".
According to an AFP news report, the escalating conflict was sparked by unrest in Jerusalem that had simmered for weeks and led to clashes between riot police and Palestinians, fuelled by anger over planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy