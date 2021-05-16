Opposition saddened by loss of lives in Israel-Palestine conflict

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Junior Opposition Spokesperson, Christopher Henry, says the People’s National Party (PNP) has noted with deep concern the violence between Israel and Palestine and is saddened by the loss of lives and displacement of people.

In a statement today, Henry said: “The Opposition condemns all acts of violence and violations of human rights. We call on the two sides in this conflict to work towards a de-escalation of the tension and a quick ceasefire. We encourage the parties to pursue meaningful dialogue and understanding and call on the United Nations (UN) to help in the restoration of calm in the region.”

The PNP added that it has always and will continue to support a two state solution for long term peace.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today also called for an immediate end to the outbreak of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence, warning that the fighting could plunge the region into an "uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis".

According to an AFP news report, the escalating conflict was sparked by unrest in Jerusalem that had simmered for weeks and led to clashes between riot police and Palestinians, fuelled by anger over planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.