Opposition says no to BoJ interest rate increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it is against the decision made by the Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) to raise interest rates to maintain the annual inflation rate of four to six per cent.

In a release on the issue Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson said that the main reasons causing the inflation rate to breach the upper limit of six per cent are cost-push factors that are external to Jamaica and driven primarily by global supply chain issues.

“Increasing domestic interest rates at this time won't influence those factors,” Robinson noted in the release.

He said many businesses that rely on imports of raw materials and finished goods are already facing significant increases in freight costs, and increased interest rates would put further pressure on them and ultimately on consumers, to whom the costs will be passed on.

“The Opposition recognizes that there will be continued upward inflationary pressures in the short term while the global supply chain problems persist, but these should abate in the medium term,” he said.

"While the country is recovering from the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, it is important to maintain interest rates at a level that encourages investment and business expansion, which are necessary to achieve recovery in the shortest possible time,” Robinson stated.

“This increase in interest rates will drive up borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, who are already struggling to survive in a very challenging economic environment. This is highly undesirable,” he added.

Robinson also noted that the recently announced growth rate of 14 per cent for the second quarter of this year must be viewed within the context of a decline of 18 per cent for the corresponding quarter last year.