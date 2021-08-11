Optimism in Jamaican U-20 camp for World Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There will be optimism in the Jamaican camp when the postponed World Athletics Under-20 Championships get underway August 17 at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event, which was set for last year, had to be pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held over six days August 17-22. The 41-member Jamaican team includes 12 athletes who are ranked in the top 10 in their event.

Jamaica won 12 medals to finish second in the medal table at the most recent staging of the event in 2018 in Tampere, Finland, and the team will seek to at least match that tally at this edition.

Ackera Nugent, who holds the World Youth (Under-18) best mark and is fourth all-time in the World Junior (Under-20) 100 metre hurdles will lead the medal chase for the women's team, while Ralford Mullings, the second-ranked discus thrower in the Under-20 list this year, will lead the men's team.

Also ranked highly is Tina Clayton, who is third in the 100 metres this year behind defending sprint double champion Briana Williams, who is still eligible for this championship, but will not attend.

Garriel White is ranked third in the women's 400m hurdles, Ackelia Smith is ninth in the women's triple jump, while Cedricka Williams, who is unbeaten in the discus all year, is just outside the world's top 10 but should be a finalist.

Mullings could win the gold medal and make it back-to-back victories for Jamaica after Kai Chang won in Finland, while Jaydon Hibbert is number four in the men's triple jump.

Devonte Archer is number five in the 400m hurdles, same ranking for in the 110m hurdles and Jordan Turner in the long jump where Kavian Kerr is ranked number seven.

Bryan Levell, who is expected to run the sprint double, is ranked number eight in the 100m while Jeremy Bembridge is ranked number nine in the 400m.

Male team:

Devonte Archer, Jeremy Bembridge, Roshawn Clarke, Alicke Cranston, Sandrey Davison, Andrew Gilipps, Trevor Gunzel, Chevonne Hall, Tahj Hamm, Antonio Hanson, Jaydon Hibbert, Malachi Johnson, Kavian Kerr, Kobe Lawrence, Bryan Levell, Alexavier Monfries, Ralford Mullings, Gregory Prince, Jordan Turner, Shaemar Uter, Vashaun Vascianna

Female team:

Alliah Baker, Moeisha Bridgen, Oneika Brissett, Tina Clayton, Tia Clayton, Serena Cole, Daena Dyer, Shantae Foreman, Aalliyah Francis, Kerrica Hill, Brianna Lyston, Oneika McAnnuff, Ackera Nugent, Dejanae Oakley, Annalee Robinson, Ackelia Smith, Shenese Walker, Garriel Whyte, Cedricka Williams, Oneka Wilson.

Management team:

Team Manager -- Juliette Parkes-Livermore

Assistant manager -- Michael McIntosh

Technical Leader -- David Riley

Coaches -- Megan Copeland-Wilson, Neil Harrison, Michael Dyke, Marlon Gayle, and Corey Bennett.

Team Doctor -- David Walcott

Team Doctor -- Marlon Reid

Massage Therapist -- Gavin James

Physiotherapist -- Pier-Ann Brown

Paul A Reid