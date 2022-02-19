Optimist Club hosts blood drive in Negril

The public is invited to donate lifesaving blood to the National Blood Transfusion Service (Blood Bank) on Saturday, February 19 during a blood drive hosted by the Sunset Optimist Club of Negril at Scotia Bank in the heart of the resort town.

The drive is being done in partnership with the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA).

Nicola Roberts, the president of the Negril chapter said the high numbers of violence and motor vehicular accidents were two of the main factors that inspired the blood drive.

"We are from the community and we recognised the need, particularly in Hanover (Negril crosses over into both Hanover and Westmoreland). We have high incidents of crime and violence and accidents so when we contacted the Blood Bank as a club wanting to do this project, they said they had an urgent need so we decided that this was something we needed to do," Roberts said.

"I also have a coworker who is in intensive care who is in urgent need of blood so this is like a joint project," she continued.

Roberts said she is hoping the community members would see the need to come out and donate blood.

"I am hoping that persons will respond. If we get 100 donations, then we will appreciate it," she told the Jamaica Observer.

Lieutenant Governor for region 3 of the Optimist Club in Jamaica, Michelle Biggs-Campbell stated that this blood drive is one of their many projects in an effort to give back to the community.

The voluntary youth club is part of international club community Optimist International.

Blood Donor Organizer for the WRHA Odean Black said the blood drive in the town is one that is more accessible to the public and hopes this will encourage more people to donate blood.

"Today the intention is to make the service more accessible to persons so we're coming from our field hospital to the community where persons can access the service in a place that's more typical to them and this would probably entice them to come out," Black stated.

He underscored the importance of persistently collecting blood.

"We need to be collecting blood more than what we have been doing because the demand is still there. There is never a limited amount of blood that we can collect because we're always having a challenge to meet the demand of patients in different hospitals in the Western region or even anywhere in Jamaica," Black told the Observer.

He reiterated that each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives.

With a nurse station set up in Scotia's parking lot, potential donors are screened and their blood is tested to determine their fitness to donate blood. Once they are cleared, they proceed to the blood donation station where they are attended to by members of the team.

Shanice Wright, who stopped by while running errands, said she was donating blood for the second time in an attempt to "pay it forward".

"This can save some lives and I don't know if one day any of my family members may get sick and need blood, so that is why I'm here," Wright stated.