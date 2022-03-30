'Orchid Thai' restaurant brings the flavours of Thailand to Jamaica

Asian food lovers can expect Thai cuisine sometime in early April from a new restaurant, 'Orchid Thai'. Operated by Aston and Nanda Lau, this restaurant promises 'Bangkok style' favourites to a Jamaican palette.

Its name plays on the significance of orchids in Thai culture which are seen as beautiful and representing a sense of calm and purity. This restaurant has been in the making for the last three years with a strong desire to make it as culturally accurate as possible.

“Thai cuisine is unlike any – the balance of flavours - it's not fair to keep that a secret. We truly want persons who have perhaps travelled to Thailand, persons who have eaten and enjoyed Thai food before and even persons who have never tried this amazing cuisine to have this accessible to them in Kingston,” Nanda Lau told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Jamaicans will now be able to have a Thai feast at Orchid Village in Liguanea where the culturally rich menu will offer a variety of meals. Orchid Thai Pad Thai and several specialty dishes from the northern and southern parts of Thailand will be offered. These specialty dishes include Chiang Mai Khao Soi (Curry Noodle Soup) and curries from the south. 'Royal Thai' recipes will also be placed on the menu.

Customers can expect a dining experience that boasts several aspects of Thai culture and elements that resonate with the owners.

“Stepping into this space, our objective was to transcend into the Thai term called 'Sookjai' or a happy heart, a semi-escape from the chaos of the day,” explained Nanda Lau.

The Laus also intend to include other aspects of the culture through a culinary blended approach in the next five months after being open.

To match the decor's aura and ambience, diners should dress comfortably. Regardless of whether you are stopping by for that lunch time Thai craving, a family style meal or a quiet date night, the owners want their customers to be as relaxed as possible.

Although there were some hiccups along the road to establishing Orchid Thai due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners are ready to welcome Jamaicans into the culinary world of Thailand.