Orlando to Montego Bay among new non-stop routes announced by Frontier

DENVER, United States — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced 20 new nonstop routes, including 17 new Orlando routes and an expansion into some popular international vacation destinations — Antigua & Barbuda, Belize City, Liberia, Costa Rica and Turks & Caicos.

Among the new non-stop routes is a flight three times weekly from Orlando to Montego Bay, commencing November 2. However, the airline said the new route is subject to Government approval.

Meanwhile, the airline is adding its seventh airport in New York state with the announcement of service from New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in New Windsor. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at US$25.

“Today's announcement marks one of our largest international expansions ever and we are thrilled to now offer our customers affordable service to four more popular destinations offering both sun and fun,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“Summer 2021 has led to phenomenal growth for Frontier and this announcement of 20 new routes comes on the heels of 21 that we unveiled just last week. Frontier travellers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they're flying on America's Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight,” Shurz continued.