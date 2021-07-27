Orlando to Montego Bay among new non-stop routes announced by Frontier

Orlando to Montego Bay among new non-stop routes announced by FrontierTuesday, July 27, 2021
|
DENVER, United States — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced 20 new nonstop routes, including 17 new Orlando routes and an expansion into some popular international vacation destinations — Antigua & Barbuda, Belize City, Liberia, Costa Rica and Turks & Caicos.
Among the new non-stop routes is a flight three times weekly from Orlando to Montego Bay, commencing November 2. However, the airline said the new route is subject to Government approval.
Meanwhile, the airline is adding its seventh airport in New York state with the announcement of service from New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in New Windsor. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at US$25.
“Today's announcement marks one of our largest international expansions ever and we are thrilled to now offer our customers affordable service to four more popular destinations offering both sun and fun,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.
“Summer 2021 has led to phenomenal growth for Frontier and this announcement of 20 new routes comes on the heels of 21 that we unveiled just last week. Frontier travellers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they're flying on America's Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight,” Shurz continued.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy