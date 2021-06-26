Our buildings have stood the test of time — McKenzie

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie says buildings constructed in Jamaica have stood the test of time, asserting that the island has one of the best building codes in the world.

The minister was responding to questions from reporters in Montego Bay, St James yesterday, against the background of the collapse of a section of an apartment building in Florida, USA.

Up to early Saturday, four people have been confirmed dead and 159 unaccounted for.

"I want to, first of all, extend my sympathy to the families of those people in Florida who have lost their lives after a portion of an apartment building collapsed. I believe that Jamaica has one of the best building codes in the world and we have a track record that has proven our buildings would have stood the test of time, although we are in a hurricane zone. So, it would say that our contractors, builders, architects, and those who designed our buildings have taken special care in how we design our buildings," McKenzie argued.

While the cause of the collapse in Florida is unknown, a 2018 engineering report had warned of structural defects to the base of the building.

The minister said aspects of Jamaica's building codes are being executed by the local authorities. He pointed to a case in St Mary in which the St Mary Municipal Corporation successfully took a developer to court for not meeting specific guidelines of the local authority.

"The building code stipulates where we build, how we build and we have seen aspects of the building codes being executed by some of the local authorities. We see in St Mary where buildings went up without the requisite approval, not meeting the specific guidelines of the local authorities and the municipality initiated actions which went to the courts and the courts ruled in favour of the municipality," stated McKenzie.

McKenzie pointed out that the local authorities are getting themselves acquainted with the building codes. He added that while “nothing in life is guaranteed,” the country's track record speaks for itself.

"So, the local authorities have been getting themselves acquainted with the building codes. Remember now, building applications have to go through a process and that process involves not just the local authority but it speaks to a wide section of persons that have to have an input into an approval process. So, while nothing in life is guaranteed, if we go by our track record here in Jamaica, I would say our buildings, so far, have stood the test of time," assured McKenzie.

