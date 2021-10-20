Our children should be protected in all spaces, says PNP

Our children should be protected in all spaces, says PNPWednesday, October 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) opposition spokesperson on youth, Senator Gabriela Morris, and junior shadow spokesperson on justice, Shari-Ann Henry, have joined voices in calling for collective efforts to protect the country's children.
Their call comes in the wake of the abduction of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett of Bath, St Thomas.
Both girls have been reunited with their families.
“The collective efforts of community members and security forces have led to the safe return of little Phylisa. This is indicative of the power that lies within the community and security forces working in tandem to weed out criminals and protect the most vulnerable among us - our children,” Morris said.
According to Henry, the government has a responsibility to ensure that mechanisms are in place to guarantee the safety and protection of our children.
“It is now time for us to devise sensical and meaningful social policies and proactive social programs to protect them,” she said.
Both spokespersons said they believe that all well-thinking Jamaicans have a part to play in the fight against crime, suggesting that community policing should be a core component of the country's security apparatus.
“The police and the community must see crime as a common enemy and work in tandem to eradicate it. Police presence in communities should not be limited to finding gangsters but should extend to serial kidnappers or any threat to the free movement of our children” Henry said.
