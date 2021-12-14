Our favourite Christmas songs and what's behind them

KINGSTON, Jamaica- The countdown to Christmas continues with 11 days to go until many of us see our relatives, both locally and abroad, for the first time in over a year. The lights have been hung, the best curtains and bed linen have been selected to add to the warmth of the holiday, and the menu for Christmas family dinner has been chosen. Only one thing remains, the music to bring together the wonderful feeling of Christmas.

You can never go wrong with the traditional Christmas hymns such as these as they tell a story that is as old as time:

1. Angels We Have Heard on High

This Christmas carol commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ as narrated in the Gospel of Luke, specifically focusing on the shepherds encounter with the angels singing of the birth of a newborn. The song is of French origin – originally titled, Les Anges dans nos campagnes – and was first published in 1855 in the Nouveau Recueil de Cantiques hymn book.

2. O Holy Night

O Holy Night is one of the most revered Christmas carols. Written by French poet Placide Cappeau in 1847, it focuses on the birth of Jesus in the first verse; the shepherds and the angels in the second; and the stars and the gifts of the wise men in the third. The song was once banned by church leaders after they learnt that Cappeau was an atheist with strong anticlerical views.

3. Hark the Herald Angels Sing

This English carol which was written by Charles Wesley in 1739 is about an angelic chorus singing praises to Christ.

4. Away in a Manger

Widely popular in the English-speaking world, this carol was first published in the late 19th century. The history of the song is obscured. It was long thought to be penned by German religious reformer Martin Luther, but is now believed to be American in origin.

5. O' Come, O' Come Emmanuel

This ancient Advent hymn, originally written in Latin in the eighth or ninth century, is traditionally sung the week before Christmas. Each verse highlights an Old Testament name for the coming Messiah.

6. Come all ye Faithful'

No carol service is complete without a rendition of this popular Christmas song. Originally written in Latin as 'Adeste Fideles', the hymn has been attributed to various authors as far back as the 13th century. It is considered a rallying cry for all believers to come together and worship the savior, Jesus Christ.

7. Joy To The World

This carol written in 1719 by English hymn writer Isaac Watts is inspired by Psalm 98, Psalm 96 and chapter 3 of The Book of Genesis. The song celebrates the impact that the coming of Christ will bring.

8. Silent Night

This well-known Christmas carol was written in 1816 by Joseph Mohr, a young priest in Austria. The song, which has been translated into about 140 languages, speaks about the calm of the night and the wonders of the tender and mild newborn child. According to an analysis of US copyright data, Silent Night is the most popular Christmas carol of all time, with Joy to the World a distant second.

There are modern versions of these carols and others which can be found on Christmas albums of artistes such as John Legend, Michael Buble and Mariah Carey.

However for the Caribbean feel, describing the Christmas breeze, food and good cheer of the season, these are some options:

1. Christmas in the Sun by The Stage Crew

The Jamaican tune compares Christmas time on the sunny tropical island against the cold, snow-filled winters of foreign countries. The song which was released in 1992, was popular due to the accurate descriptions of a “joyful irie Christmas in the sun” by listing favourites such as Jonkunno, the poinsettia, sorrel and the different foods that we indulge in each year.

2. Christmas Jamaican Style by Unique Vision

This song immediately conjures fond memories of what Christmas is like in Jamaica. Again, this song compares Jamaica's Christmas to that of countries that experience below zero temperatures and snow. On the other hand, with the island's all year sunshine, we are still allowed to enjoy games, sweet smelling flowers and go to the beach and enjoy Christmas Jamaican Style.

3. Mek the Christmas Catch You in a Good Mood- Home T

The song which was originally written by Mikey Bennett in 1980 and performed by Home-T is well- known by Jamaicans locally and in the diaspora, and usually gets people in the mood to dance and rock all night long. It allows listeners to let loose and forget about troubles they may have experienced during the year, as Christmas is the time for fun.

4. Give Love on Christmas Day by Carlene Davis

This song, which was produced in 1985, encourages listeners to show love even to strangers during Christmas, and to consider those who are less fortunate. It is a reminder that showing kindness and help should be freely given.

5. The Meaning of Christmas by Boris Gardiner

This acrostic tune describes the holiday season by using each letter of the word Christmas. The song acts as a guide telling the parts of the story of Jesus' birth, along with the traditions and good cheer that the Christmas season brings. The song was written in 1960 but a version, which is considered to be one of the most popular Jamaican Christmas songs, was released in 1986.

6. Breadfruit roasting on an open fire- Yellowman

Yellowman's reggae version of 'Chestnuts roasting on an open fire' explores the popular Jamaican dishes and drinks that are usually consumed during Christmas and year round. You cannot help but smile and think of all the delicious delicacies of Jamaica when listening to this song. It was released in 1998.

7. Give Love this Christmas by Gem Myers

Gem Myers uses this song to call on listeners to remember the real meaning of Christmas; it is not about the material things but about giving and showing love to everyone around us. It is a timely reminder that the shopping spree, and toys and clothes, while nice, will fade but showing kindness and love from within is the main thing that matters. This song was featured on The Stage Crew's 1992 album 'Christmas in the Sun'.

Honourable mentions include:

1. Gee Whiz it's Christmas by Carla Thomas

2. White Christmas by Otis Redding

3. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

4. Carol of the Bells by Libera

5. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

There are different versions of the songs listed to create the desired atmosphere for the season. So, create your favourite mix to add to the delights that the Christmas holiday brings.