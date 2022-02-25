Out-of-control molasses truck causes 4-vehicle crash on Spur Tree Hill

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – The occupants of three vehicles narrowly escaped serious injury after a truck transporting molasses crashed on the accident-prone Spur Tree Hill main road on Thursday.

Police reports are that about 5:00 pm, the driver of the truck lost control of the unit while travelling uphill, causing it to go backwards.

The out-of-control truck collided with three vehicles. There were no reports of serious injuries.

The Spur Tree Hill main road links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west. Heavily laden, slow-moving trucks often hinder traffic on the steep, difficult hill, and there have been a number of tragic accidents involving trucks down the years.

- Kasey Williams