Outpatient Clinic at Mandeville Hospital relocated

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority says the operations of the Mandeville Regional Hospital Outpatient Department will be relocated to the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church Hall at 3A Caledonia Road (across from the hospital), as of Wednesday, September 8.

This means that all outpatient clinics, with the exception of the Orthopaedic Clinic, will be relocated to this venue.

The Authority said the clinics will be opened to the public Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm. Patients will be allowed to park in the church parking lot.

Where possible, patients are asked to utilise the National Health Fund Quick Prescript programme and the public/private partnership programme with participating pharmacies to have their prescriptions filled. The participating pharmacies include Caledonia Mall, Haughton's and Jermac's pharmacies.

The management of the hospital thanked the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church for its partnership and support as the hospital manages the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its services and staff.