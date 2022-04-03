Outrage at Russian 'war crimes' swells, fresh attacks slam Ukraine

BUCHA, Ukraine (AFP)— Global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine mounted Sunday with the discovery of mass graves and corpses in streets near Kyiv, as President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed leaders in Moscow for the "torture" and "killings" of civilians.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States, NATO and the United Nations all voiced horror at the reports of civilians being murdered in Bucha, northwest of the capital, with the atrocities prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court.

With a grisly clean-up occurring near Kyiv and Ukraine accusing Russian forces of an onslaught, Moscow launched attacks Sunday on multiple cities as it shifts its war focus towards eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the country's second-largest city Kharkiv, in the east near the Russian border, seven people were killed and 34 wounded after Russian forces struck a residential area, a local prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

Six people were also killed in the eastern Donetsk region by Russian strikes, regional officials said on the social media platform.

Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said 410 civilian bodies were recovered from areas around Kyiv recently retaken from Russian forces, who have partially withdrawn from the region.

AFP saw at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single Bucha street in a scene that has drawn global shock.

Russia denied the accusations and said Ukraine staged footage of the corpses.

But Zelensky pointed the finger squarely at Moscow and said he has created a "special mechanism" to investigate Russian "crimes" in Ukraine.

"I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled," Zelensky said in a video address late Sunday.

"There is a common responsibility. For these killings, for this torture, for arms blown off by blasts... For the shots in the back of the head," Zelensky added, switching from Ukrainian to Russian.

"What did the town of Bucha do to your Russia?"

Bucha's mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP that 280 bodies were placed in mass graves because it was impossible to bury them in cemeteries within firing range.

One rescue official said 57 people were found in one hastily dug trench behind a church.

About 10 were either unburied or only partially covered by earth.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a "deliberate massacre", while Zelensky said Russian forces were committing "genocide"