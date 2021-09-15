Outrage over video showing Floyd Green, others at social gathering purportedly on no-movement day

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Social media erupted in outrage overnight as a video surfaced late Tuesday showing Agriculture Minister Floyd Green and several others at a social gathering purportedly on a no-movement day and paying scant regard to COVID-19 protocols.

Also seen in the video are Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Andrew Bellamy, and Green's assistant, Gabrielle Hylton, who is also vice-president of the JLP National Organisation for Women.

In the video, Green and others are seen sharing in a toast while gathered at a table boasting bottles of Moet, Red Bull and other refreshments and food items. During the toast, there are shouts of “No-movement Day” and “Shower Labourite”, a term used in reference to supporters of the ruling JLP. All the attendees appear maskless with the exception of an unidentified female who is seen wearing a mask on her chin.

It is alleged that the gathering was at a hotel in St Andrew on Tuesday in celebration of Hylton's birthday. Tuesday was a no-movement day, part of measures implemented by Government to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the island.

Jamaicans reacted with outrage on social media to the video, which has racked up more than 76,000 views since being posted.

“Is it that your own party doesn't respect your rules or is it that it never applied to them to begin with? @AndrewHolnessJM,” one person tweeted, tagging Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Another said, “Premium Jamaica this guys. We need a couple Mil, a house in Upper Sain' Anju or a seat in Parliament to get this feature.”

“Uncouth, disappointing, hypocritical, disingenuous. Dutty wicked two mouthed- no example setters… unending disgrace are our leaders,” was how another person reacted.