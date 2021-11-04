Over $5m in cash up for grabs from Busta and Turbo

SM Jaleel & Co Ltd (SMJ) has announced a mega promotional campaign which will see the regional beverage manufacturers giving away a whopping $5.6 million in cash for the next nine weeks.

The campaign, dubbed Busta and Turbo $Mils a month, comes at the most opportune time for consumers as they prepare for the festive season.

It kicked off October 11 and will run up to December 29, with a total of nine draws including two grand draws. The first draw is this Friday, November 5. There will be four weekly winners of $100,000 except the weeks of November 26 and December 22 where there will be four winners of $100,000 plus an additional winner (Grand Prize) of J$1 million each.

Jermaine Bibbons, Regional Head of Busta Marketing, says that the company understands the restrictions many families are facing now, so this is a way for Busta and Turbo to brighten their Christmas.

“Believe or not Christmas is upon us, and we are happy to extend these giveaways to our very loyal customers. With $5.6M in cash to be won, we are excited and encouraging our customers to get involved to take full advantage,” Bibbons said.

But how does one get involved?

“It's quite simple actually. Purchase one bottle of Busta soft drinks or Turbo energy drink, look for the code printed on the bottle (starting with 786), then send us your name, cell number and the 8 digit code via whatsapp 480-3236 or via website link https://woobox.com/3e3ds6. We are going to be making a lot of people happy for the next nine weeks, we are really ecstatic about this promotion,” he explained.

Winners will be selected weekly for nine weeks starting from Friday, November 5, 2021, and will be picked from a random draw, pooled with all valid weekly entries from Whatsapp and via online.

Draw will be recorded and posted to Busta's and Turbo's Facebook and Instagram pages. Winners' names will also be published weekly on Busta's Facebook and Instagram pages. The Busta Facebook page name is @BustaSoftDrinkofficial and the Busta Instagram Page is @bustasoftdrinkofficial. Turbo's instagram is @turboenergy and Facebook handle is @turbo energy.

Winners under the age of 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when claiming their prize.

“Join in the excitement and cash in!” Bibbons said.

Busta Soft Drink and Turbo Energy drink are distributed by Facey Commodity, a division of the Seprod Group of Companies.