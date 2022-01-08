Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — For the third consecutive day, Jamaica has recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the country reported 1,593 new cases of the virus, a new record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic. The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 101,056.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported six virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2, 495.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 975 females and 618 males with ages ranging from 12 days to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (40), Hanover (50), Kingston and St Andrew (453), Manchester (90), Portland (41), St Ann (124), St Catherine (348), St Elizabeth (22), St James (213), St Mary (64), St Thomas (28), Trelawny (51) and Westmoreland (69).

The deceased are:

A 78-year-old male from St Ann A 69-year-old male from St Ann A 74-year-old male from St James A 69-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew A 66-year-old male from St Ann An 89-year-old female from St Mary

The deaths occurred between January 1 and January 6, 2022.

Another death was reported as coincidental.

The country also recorded 84 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,397.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 49.9%.

There are confirmed 7,229 confirmed active cases on the island.