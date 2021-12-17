Over 1.1million doses of COVID vaccines now available

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that with over 1.1 million doses of combined COVID vaccines available in Jamaica, there are no “excuses” for individuals not to get vaccinated.

The Minister, who was speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, said that having the population fully vaccinated is even more important now that the feared Omicron variant looms as a clear and present danger to the island.

“We really do not have any excuses not to get vaccinated. We have the inventory, we have the brands, and we have over 250 vaccination sites islandwide to deliver…whether private sites or public sites…we have a vaccination site within five miles of your average community in Jamaica,” Dr Tufton said. “I really want to take the opportunity to encourage Jamaicans to go out and get their shots…to protect themselves.”

According to a release, the government has received an additional 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States as a gift, part of the over 600,000 that had been promised. Dr Tufton also disclosed that in addition to just 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a further breakdown shows that Jamaica also has 386,000 doses of the AstraZeneca; 130,635 of the Johnson & Johnson and 198,470 of the Sinopharm.

“I can't emphasise the point enough that vaccine availability is not the issue. If we were to utilise this quantity to apply the dosage that is necessary, the full initial dose barring the booster shots, we could inoculate some 625,000 Jamaicans,” he shared. “It means that we have no complaints, and the concern now is to get rid of the vaccine…in the proper way…and the way we would like…that we have now in inventory.”

Dr Tufton went on to advise that it is now more than likely that the much talked about Omicron variant will inevitably hit Jamaica, probably sometime in the New Year and cautioned individuals not to drop their guard but to continue to follow best practices in combating what some have described as “the worst pandemic known to man.”

“We do anticipate that at some point the Omicron variant will hit Jamaica. We do believe that it's a matter of time. From every indication, it's highly contagious but there are also some encouraging signs that it might not be as lethal as originally thought. In the meantime, we are continuing with our testing…which so far has not seen where the variant is yet on the island.”

Dr Tufton, however, noted that the government is encouraged that the daily COVID numbers have been trending down, noting that frontline workers and health officials must be given kudos for staying the course and for putting themselves on the line in keeping the country safe.