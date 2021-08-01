Over 10,000 Jamaicans vaccinated on Saturday — Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that over 10,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Against that background, Tufton urged Jamaicans via twitter to encourage their loved ones to get immunised.

"Over 10,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Let's keep this momentum going! Encourage your family and friends to go out and get vaccinated!" tweeted Tufton late Saturday.

Jamaica received 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom Government on Friday.

The donation, according to Tufton, will aid in an islandwide, seven-day COVID-19 vaccination blitz, which began on Saturday, July 30.

The vaccination appointment portal opened to all members of the public 18 years and older as of 10:00 am on Friday.