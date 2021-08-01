Over 10,000 Jamaicans vaccinated on Saturday — Tufton

Over 10,000 Jamaicans vaccinated on Saturday — TuftonSunday, August 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that over 10,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
Against that background, Tufton urged Jamaicans via twitter to encourage their loved ones to get immunised.
"Over 10,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Let's keep this momentum going! Encourage your family and friends to go out and get vaccinated!" tweeted Tufton late Saturday.
Jamaica received 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom Government on Friday.
The donation, according to Tufton, will aid in an islandwide, seven-day COVID-19 vaccination blitz, which began on Saturday, July 30.
The vaccination appointment portal opened to all members of the public 18 years and older as of 10:00 am on Friday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy