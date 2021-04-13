Over 100,000 Jamaicans receive first COVID-19 vaccine jab

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says over 100,000 Jamaicans have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine jab.

According to a statement from the ministry, preliminary reports show that more than 23,000 people received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

The ministry said this brought the total number of people vaccinated during the blitz campaign to over 60,000, in addition to some 42,000 who were previously vaccinated.

The campaign continues today.