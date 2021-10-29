Over 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Jamaica

Over 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines arrive in JamaicaFriday, October 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - All is set for the administering of Pfizer vaccines on Monday, as Jamaica received an additional 100,600 doses of that brand on Friday.
The vaccines arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
"100,600 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine REACH!!! These were paid for by the Government of Jamaica under the Covax facility," tweeted Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, shortly after the doses arrived in the country.
"Second dosers start making your appointments - vaccinations start Monday!!!" he added.
On Wednesday, some 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines, which were gifted by the Government of Suriname, arrived in the island.
The health ministry has stated that priority will be given to the over 80,000 people who have received their first dose and are awaiting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
These individuals are being asked to schedule an appointment via the online portal at www.moh.gov.jm or call the vaccination centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
