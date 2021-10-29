Over 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Jamaica

The vaccines arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

"100,600 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine REACH!!! These were paid for by the Government of Jamaica under the Covax facility," tweeted Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, shortly after the doses arrived in the country.

"Second dosers start making your appointments - vaccinations start Monday!!!" he added.

On Wednesday, some 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines, which were gifted by the Government of Suriname, arrived in the island.