Over 1000 people registered for jabs in St Ann

Over 1000 people registered for jabs in St AnnSaturday, April 10, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— Over 1000 people have registered to be vaccinated in St Ann today as part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness island wide COVID-19 vaccination blitz.
Vaccinations are now underway at the Grand Bahia Principe in St Ann.
The Government recently adjusted the vaccination requirement to include people 60 years and over.
