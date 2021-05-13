Over 100 MSMEs to benefit from formalising project — Minister Shaw

Over 100 MSMEs to benefit from formalising project — Minister ShawThursday, May 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw says more than 100 informal operators in the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector will benefit from support to transition to formal status.
The minister was making his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 11.
He said the International Labour Organization (ILO) has provided a US$70,000 grant to undertake the formalising project, which will be implemented through the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).
Noting that an estimate of 43 per cent of the Jamaican economy operates informally, Shaw said that informality limits the ability of businesses to access loans, expand their operations and export products and services.
The industry minister also announced that more than 400 loans valued at approximately $4.5 billion and granted through the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), were disbursed to over 100 MSMEs during the last financial year.
“Furthermore, over 60 of EXIM's clients were provided with the opportunity to save businesses through loan restructurings and payment holidays to the tune of $973 million,” Shaw said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy