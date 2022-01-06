Over 1,100 pounds of ganja seized in St Elizabeth

Over 1,100 pounds of ganja seized in St ElizabethThursday, January 06, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police on Tuesday seized 1,100 pounds of compressed ganja in St Elizabeth.
The ganja, valued at $4.4 million, was found at a property in New Market.
No arrest was made in connection to the seizure.
Reports are that between the hours of 3:30 pm, and 5:30 pm, a team conducted a targeted raid at a premises where the ganja was found.
The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jason Cope, otherwise called 'Kukos', of Happy Hall district in New Market, who is a person of interest in relation to the matter.
