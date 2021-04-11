Over 12,000 received vaccine on first day of blitz

Over 12,000 received vaccine on first day of blitzSunday, April 11, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says more than 12,000 people received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday on the first day of the ministry islandwide vaccination blitz.
According to the Ministry, preliminary reports have indicated that 12,488 received the vaccine.
In a statement released last night the Ministry said 38 per cent of the vaccinations occurred in the southeast region, followed by the southern region with 28 per cent, while the western region and northeast region contributed 19 per cent and 15 per cent respectively to the overall count.
Portfolio minister, Dr Christopher Tufton today announced that journalists with an ID, people over 40 with one or more comorbidities; people 50 years and older and transport sector workers have been added to the list of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as the blitz continues into its second day.
