Over 145,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines coming as 80,000 people await second dose

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says over 145,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in the country before the start of next week.

The minister made the announcement during today's COVID Conversations digital press briefing.

According to Tufton, 45,630 doses are being donated by the Government of Suriname while 100,620 were purchased through COVAX.

This, he said, will facilitate the resumption of the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, November 1.

The minister noted, however, that priority will be to the over 80,000 people who have received their first dose and are awaiting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tufton encouraged those persons to make an appointment effective Thursday, October 28.

Tufton highlighted that after second doses have been distributed, Pfizer vaccines will be given exclusively to children ages 12-18 in hopes of resuming face-to-face classes.

He added that this will be subject to review after this cohort has been sufficiently vaccinated.

Tufton said he anticipates the long-awaited donation from the United States in November.